UPDATE 1- Close of Glencore-Viterra deal delayed

UPDATE 1-Starboard takes 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
* China review final regulatory hurdle
* Glencore to sell some parts to Agrium, Richardson
By Rod Nickel
Aug 27 The closing of Glencore International PLC's C$6.1-billion ($6.2 billion) takeover of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc will stretch into September, Viterra said on Monday.
The lone remaining regulatory approval needed is from China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) under its anti-monopoly law.
The ministry's review is expected to continue into September, Viterra said after markets closed.
The takeover, already approved by the Canadian government and competition regulator, was originally expected to close in July.
Glencore plans to sell some parts of Viterra to Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc and private Canadian grain handler Richardson International Ltd.
Viterra shares, which Glencore would buy for $16.25 in cash, closed on Monday up 1 Canadian cent at C$16.17.
* Valmont reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Kestrel Gold -On Feb. 21 Alberta Securities Commission, British Columbia Securities Commission each issued order revoking previous cease trade orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: