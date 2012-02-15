UPDATE 1-Viterra to sell North American feed assets

* Excess capacity, intense competition seen
* Shares ease slightly
TORONTO, Feb 15 - Viterra Inc, a Canadian grain
handler whose profits have slumped as global financial
uncertainty has intensified, said on Wednesday it will sell all
of its North American feed assets.
Calgary-based Viterra said the assets - including
six feed mills and one pre-mix manufacturing facility in Canada,
and six feed mills and a commodity blending site in the United
States - will be sold to Hi-Pro Feeds LP, which is owned by the
existing management team of Viterra's feed unit and by
Toronto-based Birch Hill Equity Partners.
The feed unit makes feed products for cattle, hogs, horses
and poultry, as well as specialty feed and pet food.
Viterra gave no price, and said the decision to sell was
based on a strategic review. The company's New Zealand feed
assets are unaffected.
Viterra last month reported a lower profit than
expected for the fourth quarter, and noted excess capacity and
intense competition in the feed products industry.
The company's feed competitors include Cargill and
Ridley Inc.
Viterra's shares fell 3 Canadian cents to C$10.22 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning.