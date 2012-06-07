Australia approves Glencore's takeover of Viterra

MELBOURNE, June 7 Australia's competition
regulator approved a friendly takeover bid by Swiss commodities
trader Glencore International Plc of Viterra Inc
, clearing another hurdle for the biggest deal in years
in the global agricultural sector.
Glencore offered Viterra C$16.25 per share, or C$6.l
billion, in March for the company, which owns the biggest share
of Western Canada's grain storage and farm supply outlets, as
well as nearly all grain storage capacity in South Australia.
The deal would be unlikely to substantially lessen
competition as post merger Glencore would continue to face
competition from a number of significant competitors in the
market for grain trading in South Australia, the ACCC said.