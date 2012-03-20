Glencore, partners agree $6.2 bln deal to buy Viterra

LONDON, March 20 Commodities trader Glencore , backed by partners Richardson International and Agrium Inc, has agreed to buy Canada's Viterra in a cash deal valuing the country's largest grain handler at C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion).

Glencore, in the throes of a $36 billion takeover of miner Xstrata, said the deal offered C$16.25 per Viterra share and had been unanimously approved by Viterra's board.

Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities trader, said Agrium and Richardson had agreed to acquire the majority of Viterra's Canadian assets and certain other assets for a roughly C$2.6 billion combined, in cash.

Viterra had said on Monday it was in exclusive talks with one prospective buyer, but did not identify a suitor.