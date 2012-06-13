版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 21:58 BJT

Glencore working toward July takeover of Viterra-source

June 13 Glencore International Plc is still working toward closing its takeover of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc in July, a source close to Glencore said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Agrium Inc Chief Executive Mike Wilson told investors the takeover may not close until August.

Agrium has a side deal with Glencore to buy some of Viterra's assets.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐