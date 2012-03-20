版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 21日

Ottawa will have a say in Glencore-Viterra deal

OTTAWA, March 20 Canada's industry ministry will review the C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion) takeover of grain handler Viterra by Glencore International and has been informed Glencore will file an application for approval soon, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Under Canada's foreign investment law, any large acquisition of a Canadian company by a foreign investor is subject to a government review to determine whether it is of "net benefit" to the country.

"The investor has informed officials that an application will be filed soon," said Michel Cimpaye, a spokesman for Industry Canada.

"The minister of industry only approves an application where he is satisfied that an investment is likely to be of net benefit to Canada," he said.

