Viterra says in exclusive sale talks with suitor

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
March 19 Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra , said on Monday it was in exclusive talks with a prospective buyer.
Viterra didn't identify the suitor, but industry sources have said Swiss-based commodities trader Glencore is developing a bid that would involve Canadian grain handler Richardson International Ltd and farm retailer Agrium Inc.
Shares of the Regina, Saskatchewan-based company have climbed by nearly half since March 9, when Viterra said it had received expressions of interest from third parties.
Winning Viterra would give a company access to Canada's canola, spring wheat, durum and oat supplies, just as the Canadian Wheat Board's marketing monopoly over wheat and barley is set to end later this year.
Trading of Viterra shares in Toronto was halted pending the company's statement.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.