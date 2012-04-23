UPDATE 1-Glencore takeover of Viterra may close in July

* Viterra shareholders to vote May 29

* Deal requires Canadian regulatory approval

April 23 A takeover of Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra Inc, by Glencore International PLC , should close by the end of July if it receives the required approvals, Viterra said on Monday.

Viterra's shareholders will vote on May 29 at a special meeting in Calgary, Alberta, on Swiss-based Glencore's C$6.1 billion ($6.13 billion), or C$16.25 a share, offer. The company's biggest shareholder, Alberta Investment Management Corp, and directors and executives have agreed to vote for the deal with their shares representing 16.5 percent of Viterra.

The deal also requires approval by Canada's Competition Bureau and, because it is a foreign takeover, by the Canadian government.

Glencore plans to sell some of Viterra's assets to two Canadian companies, Richardson International Ltd and Agrium Inc.