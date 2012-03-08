UPDATE 3-Viterra sees big Canada, Australia crop plantings

* Sees rebound in Western Canada planting in 2012
* Q1 profit falls, matches expectations
* Expects CWB deal, mum on Gavilon interest
* Shares up 1.8 percent at C$11.00
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 8 Planting
conditions in Canada and Australia point to large grain and
oilseed crops in 2012, and a global production rebound could
pressure grain prices this year, the CEO of Canada's biggest
grain handler Viterra, said on Thursday.
In Western Canada, farmers expect to boost plantings by 8
percent to 10 percent, to between 57 million and 59 million
acres, as previously flooded land returns to production, the
company said, as it reported a lower quarterly profit.
In South Australia, planting conditions also look
encouraging after recent rains, Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt
said in an interview with Reuters.
"All of our crop collection system is really charged with
good inventory, good (grain supplies from last harvest), and
conditions are very good for planting in the next couple of
months," Schmidt said from Calgary, Alberta.
Western Canadian acres of canola - a fertilizer-intensive
crop that is highly profitable for farmers and Viterra - look
set to match last year's record-high of 18.5 million and may
rise as high as 19.5 million acres, the company said.
PROFIT LOWER
Viterra's first-quarter profit fell 23 percent from the
record high of a year earlier, hurt by weaker earnings in grain
handling and processing. However, the results by the biggest
grain handler in Canada and South Australia matched analysts'
earnings expectations.
While both crop volumes and prices were high in the quarter,
they fell short of year-ago levels, Schmidt said.
Grain prices look to remain strong in 2012, but may pull
back on the prospect of record-large U.S. corn plantings and
grain production in the Black Sea region, he said.
Economic volatility and lower grain prices have also cut
into agribusiness profits.
Viterra's profit fell to C$77.7 million ($78.5 million), or
21 Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter from C$100.7
million, or 27 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue
was C$3.56 billion - up over 50 percent from a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 21 Canadian
cents a share and revenue of C$2.5 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Viterra is the biggest of several major Canadian grain
handlers that expect higher profits once the Canadian Wheat
Board's grain marketing monopoly ends on Aug. 1.
The company said it expects the move to an open grain market
in Western Canada would eventually boost its annual earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by C$40
million to C$50 million.
Schmidt said Viterra also intends to allow grains the
revamped CWB buys to move through its grain elevators and port
facilities, adding that negotiations are complex and ongoing.
The competitive strength of the monopoly-less CWB - which
doesn't own grain-handling sites - remains to be seen, Schmidt
said. But Viterra has already signed forward-delivery contracts
to buy farmers' grain in "significant volumes," he said.
Shares of Viterra rose 1.8 percent at C$11.00 on Thursday
morning.
EYEING PROFITABLE BUYS
Viterra is keeping an eye out for profitable acquisitions of
grain handlers and processors in Canada, Australia and the
United States, but Schmidt said he currently doesn't "see
anything particular that stands out."
The biggest name in play, U.S. energy and grains trader
Gavilon Group, may appeal to Viterra, a source said recently.
Schmidt declined to comment on whether Viterra is
interested, and said Gavilon's sale wouldn't necessarily change
the North American competitive landscape significantly, if it
doesn't alter the industry's handling and processing capacity.
"If the transaction does not generate efficiencies in
logistics in handling and marketing because it does not create a
consolidation, it's just simply a changing of the guard."