公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 10日 星期六

Viterra receives interest from third parties

March 9 Canada's biggest grain handler Viterra Inc said it received expressions of interest from third-parties.

The company said the announcement was made in view of "market activity" in its shares.

The company's stock has climbed about 10 percent in the last two weeks.

