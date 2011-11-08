UPDATE 1-Viterra to resell Esso fuels on Canadian Prairies

* Fuel "natural" fit for business model - Viterra

* Deal takes effect Dec. 1

Nov 8 Viterra Inc VT.TO, Canada's biggest grain handler, said on Tuesday that it has bought Imperial Oil's (IMO.TO) commercial and farm fuels distribution business in the Prairie provinces.

Viterra, which already owns the country's biggest network of country grain elevators, along with port terminals, processing plants and farm retail outlets, will resell Imperial's Esso fuels throughout Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

"Fuel is a natural extension to Viterra's service offerings and business model," said Doug Wonnacott, chief operating officer for agriproducts at Viterra.

The deal will benefit customers of both companies, said Brad Merkel, vice-president and general manager of fuels marketing for Imperial.

The agreement will take effect around Dec. 1 and follows a selection process by Imperial Oil. Terms were not announced.

Shares of Viterra were up 0.3 percent at C$10.34 in Toronto early on Tuesday afternoon. Imperial was up 0.8 percent at C$42.72.

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)