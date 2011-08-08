UPDATE 1-Viterra outlines structure along 3 business lines

TORONTO Aug 8 Viterra Inc VT.TO outlined on Monday a global organizational structure around three business lines - grain, processing and other agricultural products - and named senior executives to head each unit.

The Canadian agribusiness company, which has expanded recently in Australia and New Zealand, said the moves would support growth and improve internal efficiencies.

Fran Malecha, who had been chief operating officer for all three units, will now focus on the grain business, which includes merchandising, logistics, global commodity trading and other aspects of the operation.

Doug Wonnacott will serve as COO for agri-products, which includes seed, crop protection products, fertilizer, equipment and other items. Wonnacott was earlier senior vice-president of the agri-products unit.

Calgary, Alberta-based Viterra named Karl Gerrand as the COO of its processing business, which oversees wheat and oat milling, oilseed crushing and feed manufacturing. Gerrand was previously senior vice-president of the processing business.

Rob Gordon will remain the head of the company's South East Asia arm and he will report directly to Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt.

Colleen Vancha, Viterra's head of investor relations, will retire Sept. 15, the company said.

Chief Financial Officer Rex McLennan will take on the additional responsibility for investor relations, and he has begun an external search to identify a replacement for Vancha. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)