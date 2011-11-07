Viterra's top Australia official quits

* SE Asia president to join SunRice
Nov 7 Canada-based grain handler Viterra Inc
VT.TO said on Monday that the head of its South East Asia
operations has resigned and will leave the company as of Feb.
4.
Rob Gordon, president of South East Asia, will take a
position as CEO of SunRice, an Australia-based rice processing
and marketing company.
Viterra's Australian operations have become key to the
company's fiscal performance since the company bought ABB Grain
in 2009, due in part to a record-large harvest.
Viterra, the biggest grain handler in Canada and South
Australia, recently received a public rebuke from its largest
shareholder, Alberta Investment Management Corp, which called
for a shakeup in the board of directors. [ID:nL4E7M12QJ]
