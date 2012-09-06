版本:
Viterra profit falls on one-time charge

Sept 6 Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc's third-quarter profit fell 10 percent as the company took a one-time income tax related charge.

Net profit for the quarter fell to C$111 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, from C$123 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

