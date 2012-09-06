Viterra profit falls on one-time charge

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Sept 6 Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc's third-quarter profit fell 10 percent as the company took a one-time income tax related charge.
Net profit for the quarter fell to C$111 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, from C$123 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources