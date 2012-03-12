版本:
Saskatchewan would study a foreign bid for Viterra

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 12 Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said on Monday that his government would scrutinize any foreign takeover bid for grain handler Viterra Inc and make a recommendation to the Canadian federal government on whether to approve or reject it.

Viterra, Canada's biggest grain handler, is headquartered in Saskatchewan, a province that is also a major grain producer.

Wall, whose opposition in 2010 is widely seen as persuading Ottawa to block a foreign takeover bid for Saskatchewan-based fertilizer producer Potash Corp, said the province doesn't have any position on Viterra currently because there has not been a formal takeover offer announced.

