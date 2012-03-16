版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 17日 星期六 02:24 BJT

Head office key factor in Viterra bid - Saskatchewan

March 16 Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said on Friday that head office jobs will be an important consideration when his government considers whether to support any foreign takeover bid for grain handler Viterra Inc.

The company said on Thursday that it has put in place a process to consider interest from third parties in acquiring it. Viterra's head office is in Regina in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐