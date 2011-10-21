Canada Wheat Board can thrive in open market - Viterra

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 21 Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra Inc VT.TO, is willing to work with the Canadian Wheat Board in an open market, Viterra Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt said on Friday, adding that he thinks the grain marketer can thrive without its monopoly.
Ottawa intends to pass legislation by the end of 2011 to end the Wheat Board's 69-year-old grain monopoly, allowing Western Canada's farmers to sell wheat and barley for milling or export directly to grain handlers. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.