Canada Wheat Board can thrive in open market - Viterra

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 21 Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra Inc VT.TO, is willing to work with the Canadian Wheat Board in an open market, Viterra Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt said on Friday, adding that he thinks the grain marketer can thrive without its monopoly.

Ottawa intends to pass legislation by the end of 2011 to end the Wheat Board's 69-year-old grain monopoly, allowing Western Canada's farmers to sell wheat and barley for milling or export directly to grain handlers. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; editing by Peter Galloway)