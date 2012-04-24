Mistrial declared in ex-Vitesse execs fraud case

NEW YORK, April 24 A jury could not reach a verdict in the trial of two top former executives of Vitesse Semiconductor Corp accused of inflating company earnings and backdating options, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.

Former chief executive officer Louis Tomasetta and former executive vice president Eugene Hovanec, who were dismissed from the California-based chipmaker in May 2006 and criminally charged in December 2010, faced up to 20 years in prison if they had been convicted.

Instead, the 12-member jury in Manhattan federal court told the judge on Monday that they were deadlocked on all seven charges, including securities fraud. After being ordered by U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty to resume deliberations, the panel sent out a note on Tuesday saying they still were not unanimous.

"The jury cannot reach a verdict on any of the seven counts," said the note, which was signed by 11 of the 12, according to the official court transcript.

Crotty declared a mistrial after consulting with federal prosecutors and defense lawyers, who agreed to halt the proceedings.

"I think that with this note, which is on the fourth day of deliberations they have exhausted in good faith all attempts of resolving this matter," Crotty said, according to the transcript.

According to one note, the jurors could not agree on how to apply the law as to conspiracy and whether the case should have been brought in New York.

A spokeswoman for the office of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney, who charged Tomasetta and Hovanec, declined to comment on the mistrial. Under trial rules, the government has the right to retry any defendant on any count upon which the jury cannot agree.

Two other executives in the case, former chief financial officer Yatin Mody and former director of accounting, Nicole Kaplan, pleaded guilty to securities fraud and other charges. Mody and Kaplan testified at trial against Tomasetta and Hovanec.

Tuesday's trial defeat comes after other recent court losses by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The office has also drawn attention for its successful prosecutions of insider trading at hedge funds.

A federal appeals court in February overturned the trial conviction of former Goldman Sachs programmer Sergey Aleynikov [ID: nL2E8DH2XW]. In November, Democratic assemblyman William Boyland Jr. was acquitted by a jury on bribery charges.

The case is USA v. Louis Tomasetta et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 10-1205