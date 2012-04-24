Mistrial declared in ex-Vitesse execs fraud case

| NEW YORK, April 24
NEW YORK, April 24 A jury could not reach a
verdict in the trial of two top former executives of Vitesse
Semiconductor Corp accused of inflating company
earnings and backdating options, prompting the judge to declare
a mistrial.
Former chief executive officer Louis Tomasetta and former
executive vice president Eugene Hovanec, who were dismissed from
the California-based chipmaker in May 2006 and criminally
charged in December 2010, faced up to 20 years in prison if they
had been convicted.
Instead, the 12-member jury in Manhattan federal court told
the judge on Monday that they were deadlocked on all seven
charges, including securities fraud. After being ordered by U.S.
District Judge Paul Crotty to resume deliberations, the panel
sent out a note on Tuesday saying they still were not unanimous.
"The jury cannot reach a verdict on any of the seven
counts," said the note, which was signed by 11 of the 12,
according to the official court transcript.
Crotty declared a mistrial after consulting with federal
prosecutors and defense lawyers, who agreed to halt the
proceedings.
"I think that with this note, which is on the fourth day of
deliberations they have exhausted in good faith all attempts of
resolving this matter," Crotty said, according to the
transcript.
According to one note, the jurors could not agree on how to
apply the law as to conspiracy and whether the case should have
been brought in New York.
A spokeswoman for the office of the Manhattan U.S. Attorney,
who charged Tomasetta and Hovanec, declined to comment on the
mistrial. Under trial rules, the government has the right to
retry any defendant on any count upon which the jury cannot
agree.
Two other executives in the case, former chief financial
officer Yatin Mody and former director of accounting, Nicole
Kaplan, pleaded guilty to securities fraud and other charges.
Mody and Kaplan testified at trial against Tomasetta and
Hovanec.
Tuesday's trial defeat comes after other recent court losses
by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The office has also drawn
attention for its successful prosecutions of insider trading at
hedge funds.
A federal appeals court in February overturned the trial
conviction of former Goldman Sachs programmer Sergey Aleynikov
[ID: nL2E8DH2XW]. In November, Democratic assemblyman William
Boyland Jr. was acquitted by a jury on bribery charges.
The case is USA v. Louis Tomasetta et al, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 10-1205