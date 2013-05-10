版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 17:09 BJT

Vitol to buy British power plant

LONDON May 10 Swiss-based trader Vitol will buy from U.S. Phillips 66 the Immingham combined heat and power plant in England which supplies about two percent of Britain's electricity supplies, Vitol said on Friday.

The 1,220 megawatt plant, one of Europe's biggest co-generation electricity producers, using water and gas to produce power, fuels two nearby oil refineries as well as supplying power to the national grid.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐