UPDATE 1-Sunoco agrees to buy Vitol's Permian Basin assets

Sept 26 Pipeline operator Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said it would buy Vitol Group's crude oil unit in Permian Basin in West Texas for $760 million.

The acquisition provides Sunoco with an about 2 million barrel crude oil terminal in Midland and a crude oil gathering and mainline pipeline system in the Midland Basin, Sunoco said.

Under the deal, Sunoco will buy Vitol's 50 percent interest in a joint venture, SunVit Pipeline LLC, which supplies Permian crude to multiple markets.

Sunoco said it was offering 21 million common units to partly fund the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

The company said its general partners, Energy Transfer Partners L.P. and Energy Transfer Equity L.P, have agreed to take a $60 million cut in their partnership remuneration over two years in connection with the purchase. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)