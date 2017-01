MILAN, June 16 Trading house Vitol has won a tender to buy Angola's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo since the facility at Soyo was shut down more than two years ago for repairs, three trade sources said.

The cargo was loaded from the Chevron-led Angola LNG project in early June and is currently being shipped aboard the tanker Sonangol Sambizanga.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)