CORRECTED-Vitol's middle distillates trader in Asia to retire in August

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - One of oil trader Vitol's senior middle distillates traders in Asia, Tong En Tong, will retire in August after being with the firm for a decade, he told Reuters on Wednesday.

Tong, who has more than 20 years of experience in the oil industry, was previously head of Vitol's middle distillates team in Asia. He does not have any immediate plans, he said.

Tong's last day with the company will be in the first half of August. It was not clear who will take over his position.

Vitol was not immediately able to comment on the matter.

The Swiss-based company traded a record amount of crude and refined products in 2016 at more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd), a 16 percent rise from the previous year.

Vitol's gasoil trade volumes rose 26 percent over the year, driven by increasing demand in Australia and Vitol's growing presence in key African markets. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)