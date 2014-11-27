Vitol buys one LNG cargo from Nigeria in tender -traders

MILAN Nov 27 Trading house Vitol
has purchased a single liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo offered
by Nigeria's Bonny Island export plant following a tender that
closed on Monday, traders said.
The Vitol-chartered Lobito tanker, currently positioned in
the mid-Atlantic after delivering a cargo to Brazil, is heading
in the direction of the Nigerian plant, according to
ship-tracking data on Reuters Eikon.
Vitol is likely to deliver the Nigerian cargo to southern
Europe, possibly Spain, one of the trade sources said, as
falling prices and weak demand make diversions to Asia
unprofitable.
Nigeria on Thursday launched another tender to sell a single
cargo also loading in December, which closes next Tuesday.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic. Editing by Jane Merriman)