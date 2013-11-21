Vitol, Harvest end talks on Gabon oil block

DAKAR Nov 21 Commodities trader Vitol and
Harvest Natural Resources have ended talks over the sale
of Harvest's $137 million stake in a Gabon oil licence, the U.S.
oil company said this week without giving a reason.
Like rival trader Glencore Xstrata, Vitol
has been seeking to expand its holdings in oil
production and exploration as part of a quest for physical
assets.
Africa, and especially the Gulf of Guinea, has so far been
one of the main areas of expansion for traders. Vitol already
has assets in Ghana and Ivory Coast.
"In spite of our best efforts, we were unable to reach an
agreement on the terms of a transaction with Vitol that would
meet Harvest's requirements on timing and certainty," Harvest
Chief Executive James Edmiston said in a statement.
The two parties were in exclusive talks on the sale of a 67
percent stake in the Dussafu Marine Permit PSC as the
Texas-based oil company sought to boost liquidity.
Edmiston said he expected to find other investors and cited
high levels of interest in Gabon's recent licensing round, in
which 11 companies were awarded blocks.
A Vitol spokeswoman declined to comment on the deal.
Former OPEC member Gabon produces around 240,000 barrels per
day, which account for about 80 percent of its export earnings.