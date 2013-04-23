Vitol to buy stakes in Rialto's west African oil assets

UPDATE 2-Bristol-Myers to license two drugs to Biogen, Roche
* Deals come amid activist investor pressure (Adds background on activist investor pressure)
GENEVA, April 23 Top oil trader Vitol has agreed to acquire stakes in Australian oil and gas explorer Rialto Energy's assets in Ghana and the Ivory Coast, the companies said on Tuesday.
Swiss-based Vitol will gain a 20 percent stake in Rialto Energy's Ghana operation and 65 percent in its Ivory Coast unit in exchange for financing for upstream projects.
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin compounds, respectively