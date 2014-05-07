Vitol 2013 pre-tax profits slid to lowest since 2004 -FT

EU mergers and takeovers (April 24)
BRUSSELS, April 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK May 7 Global commodity trader Vitol's annual profits slid to the lowest level in nearly a decade in 2013, which proved to be a difficult year across the industry, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Vitol recorded pre-tax profits of $845.4 million in the 12 months to December 2013, the lowest since earnings of $670 million in 2004 and down 20 percent from a year earlier, the newspaper reported, citing annual accounts.
A spokeswoman for Vitol declined to comment on the report.
In March, the privately held Swiss firm, widely considered the world's biggest independent oil trader, said its revenues barely rose 1 percent last year to $307 billion.
Chief Executive Ian Taylor said at the time that 2013 was "a very challenging year for many in the physical energy distribution business." He said margins were under pressure from new competitors in certain regional markets. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Leslie Adler)
April 24 Large drugmakers with piles of cash are on the hunt for promising medicines being developed by small companies to treat NASH, a progressive fatty liver disease poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020.
* Board finds CEO Olsen not responsible for any wrongdoing (Adds comment from security manager, details, background)