Vitol sees more refinery closures in Europe

* Europe seen at a competitive disadvantage
* Sees oil prices facing pressure from shale
GENEVA, Sept 27 More refineries will be forced
to shut down in Europe as it loses out to other regions where
subsidies help keep oil demand buoyant, Vitol's head
of research said on Friday.
Oil consumption in Europe is thought to have peaked while in
other regions like Asia it is growing quickly due to higher GDP
growth and the widespread use of fuel subsidies.
"The world has a surplus of refining capacity and if you ask
where it will be rationalised I would have to look for the
weakest actor where there's a free market, with no subsidies,
and where they haven't got certain other competitive advantages.
That's Europe," Vitol's Steve Terry told Reuters on Friday.
He did not give a figure for how much capacity would close
in Europe.
Vitol, the top oil trader in the world with annual revenue
over $300 billion, is also a refiner and last year bought a
European plant from insolvent Petroplus.
Another factor hobbling European refiners is rising diesel
imports from other regions such as the Middle East which is
boosting output as its refining capacity expands, Terry added.
U.S. exports of diesel to Europe are on the rise and
expected to top 2 million tonnes in September.
Terry said that he expected Brent prices, which traded near
$108 a barrel on Friday, to come under pressure
long-term because of rising global shale oil production.
"The supply side is going to flourish. I think we should
think about what that means for oil prices over 10 years," he
said, without giving a price forecast.
U.S. crude oil production has risen much faster than most
analysts expected and Terry said he forecast production to
increase to nearly 7.5 million bpd by the end of the year.
The Energy Information Administration has said it expects
production to grow by 900,000 bpd this year to 7.3 million bpd.
