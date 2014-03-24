版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 24日 星期一 19:57 BJT

Vitol 2013 revenues at $307 billion, broadly flat vs 2012

LONDON, March 24 Vitol, the world's biggest oil trader, saw revenues of $307 billion in 2013, broadly unchanged from the previous year, citing "a very challenging year," the company said in published results on Monday.

Revenues in 2012 were $303 billion, the statement said.

Traded volumes of crude and oil products rose to 276 million tonnes last year from 261 million in 2012. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐