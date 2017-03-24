版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 17:01 BJT

Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct

March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.

The world's largest independent energy trader said volumes of crude oil and products rose 16 percent to 2.56 billion barrels for 2016.

Vitol also said the coal market had a resurgence in 2016, with prices doubling for a while towards the end of the year as policy restrictions to Chinese supply impacted the market. bit.ly/2myzVMw (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐