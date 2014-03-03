Vitol in talks to lend Russia's Rosneft $2 bln -FT

EMA panel recommends nod for Sanofi, Regeneron's arthritis drug
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
LONDON, March 3 Vitol, the world's biggest oil trader, is in talks to lend Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft $2 billion in exchange for supplies of refined products, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Rosneft, Russia's top crude producer, last March signed a long-term supply contract with Vitol and commodity trader Glencore International to supply them up to 67 million tonnes of crude in exchange for a $10 billion loan.
Vitol is currently in talks to lend Rosneft an additional $2 billion in exchange for refined products over the next five years, according to the report.
Rosneft has rapidly expanded its trade in refined products in recent year. Last December, Rosneft agreed to buy much of Morgan Stanley's physical oil-trading business. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jane Baird)
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval granting of a marketing authorisation for Sandoz's Rixathon Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia