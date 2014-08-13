Vitol completes purchase of Shell's Australian downstream

Aug 13 Vitol SA has completed the
acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell PLC's Australian
downstream businesses, a statement from Vitol said on Wednesday.
The acquisition led to the launch of Viva Energy Australia,
which comprises of Shell's Geelong Refinery and 870 service
stations, its bulk fuels, bitumen and chemicals businesses and
part of its lubricants businesses in Australia plus a brand
licence arrangement and a distributor arrangement for Shell
Lubricants.
"We expect to invest $1 billion over the next five years so
we can continue to meet more than a quarter of Australia's fuel
needs efficiently and safely," said Scott Wyatt, CEO of Viva
Energy.
This A$2.9 billion ($2.60 billion) acquisition deal was
announced in February this year.
Shell has been planning to sell the business as part of a
reported worldwide divestment programme under CEO Ben Van
Beurden, worth about $15 billion. ($1 = 1.1134 Australian
dollars)
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore, editing by
William Hardy)