Court rules Mexico's Vitro can vote on inter-co debt

MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Mexican glassmaker Vitro on
Monday said a court in Monterrey ruled it can vote on its own
inter-company debt, a sticking point that has mired the
company's bankruptcy plans in court battles with creditors.
Vitro (VITROA.MX), which has been battling with external
creditors over its plans to restructure about $3.4 billion in
debt, filed a pre-packaged bankruptcy plan in December.
The company, in a separate court case, had argued it should
have more control over the bankruptcy proceeding because of its
inter-company debt.
The Mexican court in the northern city of Monterrey ruled
in favor of Vitro, but the company's creditors are likely to
appeal that decision.
A lawyer for Vitro's creditors was not immediately
available to comment.
Vitro struggled to pay its borrowings amid losses on
derivatives and a drop in business triggered by the global
recession, prompting the company to file for bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Bernard Orr)