Court rules Mexico's Vitro can vote on inter-co debt

MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Mexican glassmaker Vitro on Monday said a court in Monterrey ruled it can vote on its own inter-company debt, a sticking point that has mired the company's bankruptcy plans in court battles with creditors.

Vitro (VITROA.MX), which has been battling with external creditors over its plans to restructure about $3.4 billion in debt, filed a pre-packaged bankruptcy plan in December. [ID:nN02238115]

The company, in a separate court case, had argued it should have more control over the bankruptcy proceeding because of its inter-company debt.

The Mexican court in the northern city of Monterrey ruled in favor of Vitro, but the company's creditors are likely to appeal that decision.

A lawyer for Vitro's creditors was not immediately available to comment.

Vitro struggled to pay its borrowings amid losses on derivatives and a drop in business triggered by the global recession, prompting the company to file for bankruptcy. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Bernard Orr)