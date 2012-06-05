Spanish unit of Mexico's Vitro seeks protection

June 5 Mexican glassmaker Vitro said
on Tuesday its Spanish subsidiary is filing for bankruptcy
protection because of difficult market conditions in Europe.
Vitro Cristalglass, which accounted for about 4 percent of
parent company Vitro's total sales in 2011, has been losing
money since 2009, the company said.
The decision to seek bankruptcy protection now is a result
of the "unfavorable dynamics in the European market ...
particularly in construction," the company said.
The unit has about $31 million in outstanding debt with
external creditors, a spokesman said.
Vitro, which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume
containers, earlier this year completed a $3.4 billion
restructuring plan in Mexico; but it is embroiled in legal
disputes with creditors in the United States who reject the
Mexican ruling.