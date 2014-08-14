版本:
Mexico's Vitro in $950 mln bottle-making deal with Constellation

MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexico's top glass-making company Vitro said on Thursday that it has signed a $950 million deal to make 7.3 billion beer bottles for U.S.-based firm Constellation Brands over the next seven years.

Last year, Vitro's sales totaled $1.68 billion.

Constellations Brands is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Italy.

Vitro said separately it was exploring a possible deal to sell its food and beverage-packaging unit. It said it also plans to invest $90 million to build a new fragrance bottling plant in Brazil.

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez)
