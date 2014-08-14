Mexico's Vitro in $950 mln bottle-making deal with Constellation

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexico's top glass-making company Vitro said on Thursday that it has signed a $950 million deal to make 7.3 billion beer bottles for U.S.-based firm Constellation Brands over the next seven years.
Last year, Vitro's sales totaled $1.68 billion.
Constellations Brands is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Italy.
Vitro said separately it was exploring a possible deal to sell its food and beverage-packaging unit. It said it also plans to invest $90 million to build a new fragrance bottling plant in Brazil.
(Reporting by Veronica Gomez)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.