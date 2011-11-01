Mexico's Vitro presents revised restructuring plan

MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexican glassmaker Vitro said on Monday it presented a revised restructuring plan to improve terms for its creditors who have been fighting the company in court over its $3.4 billion in debt.

Vitro (VITROA.MX), which makes everything from beer bottles to perfume containers for luxury brands, struggled to repay its borrowings amid losses on derivatives and a drop in business triggered by the global recession.

It filed a pre-packaged bankruptcy plan in December. [ID:nN02238115]

The new proposal is basically identical to the 2010 filing with "improvements to certain economic conditions for Vitro's creditors," including higher interest rate payments, the company said in a statement with the Mexican Stock Exchange.

In August, a court in the northern city of Monterrey, where Vitro is based, ruled the company can vote on its own inter-company debt, a sticking point in battles with creditors. The lenders said they would appeal the ruling. [ID:nN1E77O0OK]