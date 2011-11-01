Mexico's Vitro presents revised restructuring plan

MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Mexican glassmaker Vitro
said on Monday it presented a revised restructuring plan to
improve terms for its creditors who have been fighting the
company in court over its $3.4 billion in debt.
Vitro (VITROA.MX), which makes everything from beer bottles
to perfume containers for luxury brands, struggled to repay its
borrowings amid losses on derivatives and a drop in business
triggered by the global recession.
It filed a pre-packaged bankruptcy plan in December.
[ID:nN02238115]
The new proposal is basically identical to the 2010 filing
with "improvements to certain economic conditions for Vitro's
creditors," including higher interest rate payments, the
company said in a statement with the Mexican Stock Exchange.
In August, a court in the northern city of Monterrey, where
Vitro is based, ruled the company can vote on its own
inter-company debt, a sticking point in battles with creditors.
The lenders said they would appeal the ruling. [ID:nN1E77O0OK]
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; editing by Carol
Bishopric)