Mexico's Vitro to buy flat glass unit of PPG for $750 mln

MEXICO CITY, July 21 Mexican glass manufacturer Vitro said on Thursday it had agreed to purchase the flat glass unit of U.S. company PPG for around $750 million.

The deal is subject to the normal regulatory approvals, the Mexican firm said in a statement. (Writing by Dave Graham)

