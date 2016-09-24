Mexico's Vitro secures $500mln loan for PPG unit purchase

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican glassmaker Vitro said on Friday it had obtained a 7-year loan worth $500 million to cover part of its planned acquisition of the flat glass unit of U.S. company PPG.
Vitro announced in July it had agreed to buy the PPG unit for around $750 million.
In a statement on Friday, the company said it had contracted the loan with Inbursa, the bank controlled by billionaire telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim, and would finance the remainder of the acquisition from its own funds.
(Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Michael Perry)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.