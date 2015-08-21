UPDATE 1-Vitol pays $830 mln to take full control of oil storage firm VTTI

(Adds background on storage, MISC quote)
Aug 21 The world's largest oil trader Vitol
has bought the other half of storage firm VTTI
for $830 million, taking full control of tanks that
contributed to its stellar profits amid oil price volatility.
Vitol's and other trading houses' profits rose steeply in
2014 due to price volatility and a market structure known as
contango, when long-dated prices are higher than prompt prices.
Contango encourages oil storage in tanks for the purpose of
reselling the commodity at a profit in the future.
VTTI has total gross storage capacity of 54 million barrels,
including assets under construction, the company said.
As oil prices tumbled again in August, the contango
structure will likely prevail as most market watchers say prices
will have to recover in the future when producers of more
expensive crude start cutting output.
Vitol said in a statement on Friday its unit, Vitol
Investment Partnership, bought the 50 percent VTTI stake from
Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd. VTTI will
continue to operate independently under Chief Executive Rob
Nijst.
"For MISC, this divestment will enable us to unlock the
value of our investment in VTTI and take advantage of future
opportunities within our core business of energy and petroleum
related shipping," MISC President and Chief Executive Yee Yang
Chien said.
