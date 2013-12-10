Deutsche Annington close to deal to buy Vitus - Bloomberg

FRANKFURT Dec 10 German property company Deutsche Annington is close to an agreement to buy Vitus Immobilien, a German residential landlord partly owned by Blackstone Group, Bloomberg reported.

An announcement of exclusive talks between Deutsche Annington and Vitus's owners may come as early as Tuesday, Bloomberg said in a report published late on Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Sources had told Reuters in October that private equity investor Round Hill Capital was weighing its options to exit Vitus in what could become one of the largest real estate transactions in Germany this year.

The sources said at the time that Deutsche Annington, Gagfah and TAG Immobilien had been approached over a share deal.

Deutsche Annington was not immediately available for comment.