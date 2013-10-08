Round Hill weighs options for 1.2 bln German property firm-sources

FRANKFURT Oct 8 Private equity investor Round
Hill Capital is weighing its options to exit property group
Vitus in what could become one of the largest real estate
transactions in Germany this year, four people familiar with the
matter said.
Vitus owns about 30,000 apartments and has an enterprise
value of 1.2-1.4 billion euros ($1.6-1.9 billion), the sources
said. Round Hill and co-investors bought a majority in the group
in 2007 from Blackstone for 1.6 billion euros and have
been looking for an exit for several years.
Round Hill is hoping to benefit from buoyant property
valuations in Germany that two real estate groups, LEG
and Deutsche Annington, have used for stock market
flotations earlier this year.
Despite the high demand for German property groups in
general - the sector index has risen 20 percent
over the last two years - the sources said that Round Hill will
face an uphill struggle to achieve a high price.
"The sellers will likely have to face a discount of 15 to 20
percent on the net asset value," one of the sources said, adding
that the quality of Vitus' properties and its current expensive
financing would weigh on the price.
The bulk of Vitus' apartments are located in cities like
Bremen, Kiel, Moenchengladbach and Wuppertal, which are not seen
as top tier real estate areas.
"Vitus' financing is anything but ideal, and a buyer will
take that into account when considering what he is willing to
pay," one of the sources said, adding a transaction may include
deleveraging and a reorganisation of debt.
In September 2012, Vitus issued 754 million euros in
commercial mortgage-backed securities and at the time said its
total debt stands at 887 million euros.
The sources said that among the options under consideration
is a so-called share deal through which Vitus would merge with a
listed real estate group. Round Hill and the co-owners would
receive shares of that group which they could later sell on the
stock exchange.
Deutsche Annington, Gagfah or TAG
Immobilien have been approached over a share deal, the
people said.
Deutsche Annington sold nearly 16 percent of its shares in a
listing in July, the remainder is held by private equity group
Terra Firma. Deutsche Annington's shares traded at 19.23 euros
late on Tuesday, giving it a market capitalisation of 4.3
billion euros.
An alternative exit route for Round Hill and the Vitus
co-owners is also under discussion, a third source said, adding
new institutional investors could potentially replace some of
the existing owners.
"Round Hill could sell some of its stake but would retain
the lucrative job of managing the properties," the source added.
While no formal auction has been launched, the Vitus owners
and their advisors - Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs - have been
in intensive talks with potential buyers.
"The hope is to get a deal sealed this year," one of the
sources said, adding that an initial public offering of Vitus is
currently not seen as a likely option.
Vitus was formed in the 1990s and early 2000s by German
investor WCM, which merged several formerly government-owned
residential companies. It also acquired mandates to manage
additional 20,000 flats for third-party investors.
The real estate groups declined to comment. Round Hill was
not available for comment.