Vivendi pay-TV unit to buy Bollore channels

By Lionel Laurent and Gwenaelle Barzic

PARIS, Sept 8 Vivendi (VIV.PA) pay-TV unit Canal+ said on Thursday it planned to take a majority stake in channels owned by French billionaire Vincent Bollore, as part of a push into free TV.

The proposed deal would give Canal+ 60 percent of two free channels -- Direct 8 and music-focused Direct Star -- in exchange for Vivendi shares, the company said.

Canal+ has an option to buy the remainder within the next three years, its head Bertrand Meheut told daily Les Echos in an interview released prior to its publication on Friday.

The deal, which is subject to approval by employee representatives and relevant authorities, values the Bollore assets at a maximum of 465 million euros ($651 million).

Canal+ wants to defend itself against competitive pressures from new players in the sector such as Netflix (NFLX.O), Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O), the broadcaster's head Bertrand Meheut said in a statement to announce the proposal.

"These global players have enormous resources and the consumer is confronted with an abundance of choice," he said.

The broadcaster had sought to launch its own free-to-air TV channel this year but the project was held up after questioning from European Commission regulators. [ID:nLDE76E0FF]

Since its debut as France's fourth TV channel in 1984, Canal+ has grown to offer 20 channels covering movies, sports, family programming and news via its i-Tele brand.

This may lead to extra scrutiny from regulatory authorities in France. Even if Canal+ does not yet have any free channels, taking over Bollore's assets will give it more than the maximum allowed terrestrial broadcasting capacity under French law.

"We will indeed be above the maximum allowance of seven terrestrial frequency bands once this deal is finalised," Meheut told Les Echos. "We will therefore have to return one, perhaps two frequency bands depending on the situation."

Canal Plus is 20 percent owned by Lagardere Group (LAGA.PA), the conglomerate headed by billionaire Arnaud Lagardere. Majority owner Vivendi had been a potential buyer for Lagardere's stake but previous talks between the two sides fell apart because they could not agree on price. [ID:nLDE77S02E] ($1 = 0.714 Euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Richard Chang)