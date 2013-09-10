UPDATE 2-Bollore says not a candidate for Vivendi CEO job

* Move by Bollore aims to resolve boardroom tussle
* Spat with Vivendi Chairman Fourtou began over CEO search
* Vivendi board to meet on Wednesday to discuss governance
* Fourtou expected to leave as chairman by summer
2014-source
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, Sept 10 Vivendi's largest
shareholder Vincent Bollore said on Tuesday he was not seeking
the chief executive job at the media and telecoms group, paving
the way for a resolution of a boardroom tussle.
Bollore had clashed with Vivendi chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou
over a plan to choose a new chief executive, a source earlier
told Reuters.
The company is in the middle of a shake-up that includes
asset sales to streamline its diverse group of businesses built
up during an acquisition spree in the late 1990s.
The row over the CEO appointment marks the first time
Bollore has openly clashed with Fourtou and used his influence
as Vivendi's largest shareholder. Bollore had previously backed
the management's strategy and advised patience on asset sales.
Fourtou has been leading the restructuring since he forced
out the previous CEOJean Bernard Levy in early 2012.
Jean-Francois Dubos, a Vivendi veteran, is chief executive of
the management board.
Bollore, a French industrialist and investor, floated the
idea of his own candidacy for the CEO job last week, potentially
derailing the CEO recruitment process.
Since then intermediaries have been trying to broker a deal
between the two men ahead of a Wednesday board meeting.
Under the terms being discussed, Bollore would withdraw his
CEO bid and Fourtou would agree a timetable to step aside as
chairman, a person familiar with the situation said.
Fourtou, whose mandate as chairman runs through 2016, is
said to want to pilot Vivendi through the next stage of its
year-old corporate makeover to exit telecoms and focus on
content and media.
But he is now expected to agree to step down by roughly
summer 2014, the person said, giving him time to put in place a
spin-off of Vivendi's biggest unit, French telecom operator SFR.
Bollore, who owns 5 percent of Vivendi, is likely to take
over as chairman upon Fourtou's departure, although any
announcement on that is premature, the person said.
The deal between Bollore and Fourtou has yet to be finalised
and will depend on discussions at Wednesday's board meeting.
Bollore, in a statement, welcomed the withdrawal of a CEO
candidate he said was backed by Fourtou.
"Bollore will remain vigilant on the future evolution of the
management and the board, and is not himself in search of a post
or a salary in Vivendi," the statement said.
Sources earlier told Reuters the board had considered Thomas
Rabe, current CEO of German media group Bertelsmann as
a candidate among others.
A Vivendi spokesman said Rabe was not the candidate backed
by Fourtou but rather one of those being considered by the
board.
Vivendi has already agreed to sell off its video games maker
Activision Blizzard and its Moroccan telecom unit for some 10.4
billion euros. It is now studying a possible initial public
offering of SFR.
Investors want to know how much of the proceeds from the
sales will go to reduce debt and be returned to shareholders.
Some see Bollore's presence as a positive given his track record
of making profitable investments in advertising agency Havas
and industrial group Vallourec.
Frederic Tassin, a fund manager at Aviva Investors France,
said the management spat did not change his belief that
Vivendi's assets were undervalued. Aviva owns Vivendi shares.
"The group still suffers from a conglomerate discount in the
market because its different businesses have few synergies
between them," he said.
"Bollore's presence, and his desire to shorten the tenure of
the chairman, supports our belief about the group's valuation."
Despite progress on asset sales, Vivendi shares are down 0.4
percent this year, underperforming a 17 percent rise in the
European telecom index and a 21 percent rise in the
media index.