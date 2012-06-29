NEWSMAKER-Bollore repeats history with Vivendi

PARIS, June 29 Billionaire Vincent Bollore has a habit of creating a feeling of deja-vu in France's corporate world.

The 60-year old, who has grown rich by taking stakes in troubled companies, is poised to take a 5 percent stake in telecoms-to-media group Vivendi and could take a seat on the board this autumn, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Vivendi was not immediately available for comment.

Bollore's arrival at Vivendi, which has been reviewing its conglomerate structure to revive its flagging shares, will follow the departure of Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy due to an internal dispute over strategy.

In Bollore's first foray into the media sector in 2005, he built a 20 percent stake in underperforming advertising group Havas, demanded four seats on the board and ended up forcing out chief executive Alain de Pouzilhac.

This has become a trademark strategy for the financier, who has grown a multi-million-euro investment conglomerate out of the family's paper mills in France's west-coast Brittany region.

The Bollore family firm, which dates back to 1822 when it began making paper for cigarettes and bibles, has diversified into transportation - such as Paris' electric car-sharing scheme, Autolib - logistics, plantations and stakes in financial and media companies.

A lawyer by training and an investment banker in his early career, Bollore has clashed with France's genteel corporate executive culture by making sudden, stealthy acquisitions in companies that have hit trouble and then pushing for restructuring or mergers or cashing out with a profit.

AFFABLE RAIDER

Thanks to long-time friend and mentor Antoine Bernheim, he managed to gatecrash Italy's tightly knit financial circles by building a stake in Milanese investment bank Mediobanca , the top investor in insurer Assicurazioni Generali where Bernheim was chairman for nearly a decade.

Despite his reputation as a ruthless corporate raider, Bollore's acquaintances and associates describe him as affable, approachable and chatty in person.

According to an industry source who knows him well, Bollore is "never brutal, but he is never passive either".

Married with four children, he has made no mystery of passing the business to his offspring and has installed his three sons and daughter at the 17-storey high Tour Bollore headquarters in Puteaux, just outside Paris.

The teetotaller with a penchant for Coca-Cola Light is also determined to stay onboard until 2022 to celebrate the bicentenary of the family business.

His doggedness dates back to the near collapse of that business, which forced him to find work as a trainee at investment bank Edmond de Rothschild.

Rothschild bought the Bollore paper mill when it ran into financial problems and then sold it back to Bollore for a symbolic one franc in 1981.

The string of bold industrial and strategic investments that ensued have made him one of France's wealthiest men with close ties to the political establishment.

A friend of Nicolas Sarkozy, Bollore made headlines in 2007 for hosting the newly elected president and his family during a Mediterranean cruise on his 60-metre-long luxury yacht, Paloma.

The news prompted criticism that the self-styled "president of the people" was cosying up to big business.

Springing to Bollore's defence, Sarkozy said: "You know, it is not a disgrace to have worked hard, to have created a big group, to give out jobs."