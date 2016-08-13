UPDATE 2-Bollore's raider reputation rattles Berlusconis in battle of billionaires

* Bollore clashes with Berlusconis over Italy's Mediaset
* French tycoon has history of taking control of firms
* He has built a global conglomerate over three decades
PARIS, Aug 12 When French tycoon Vincent Bollore
backed out of a deal to buy the pay-TV business of Italian
broadcaster Mediaset, and instead proposed to take a
large slice of the parent company itself, investors feared he
was plotting another stealth raid.
The family of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi,
which controls Mediaset, suspected Bollore would seek to loosen
their grip on the company - concerns based on his history as a
skilled and aggressive corporate tactician.
Through shrewd investments and creeping control methods,
over three decades he has turned his Bollore group from a
family-owned maker of thin papers into a global conglomerate
that spans transportation and logistics, energy storage,
communications and media assets including Vivendi.
Bollore's Vivendi had agreed in April to acquire all of
Mediaset's pay-TV unit, Premium, as part of a deal that would
also see the two media groups take a 3.5 percent stake in each
other.
But late last month it proposed new terms: it would buy just
20 percent of the unit, and also take bonds that could be
converted to give it a total 15 percent stake in parent
Mediaset. It said its change of plan was a result of differences
with Mediaset in the analysis of Premium's financial forecasts.
The Berlusconis saw the situation very differently. Their
holding company Fininvest said Vivendi's real reason
for the U-turn was to covertly build up a big stake in Mediaset,
denouncing the "total impropriety" of its conduct.
Vivendi declined to comment for this article. Its CEO Arnaud
de Puyfontaine told Italian daily Corriere della Sera on July 30
that it had no plans to take over Mediaset. The Italian
broadcaster lost 27.8 million euros ($31 million) in the first
six months of this year, including its pay-TV arm.
Bollore has not spoken publicly about Mediaset, and could
not be reached for comment.
Mediaset, which has repeatedly rejected Vivendi's
alternative proposal, did not respond to requests for comment.
Fininvest, which owns about 35 percent of Mediaset, did not
provide fresh comment but has previously made clear it is
opposed to Vivendi's proposed new terms.
STRICTLY BUSINESS
Bollore is a long-time friend of fellow billionaire Silvio
Berlusconi. But for the 64-year-old Frenchman, dealmaking is
never personal, it's strictly business.
"His reputation precedes him and, indeed, it frightened them
(the Berlusconis)," said a source close to the negotiations.
"They fretted that this 15 percent stake could make Fininvest
lose its blocking minority in Mediaset following a capital
increase."
Bollore's corporate career is strewn with examples of the
tycoon wresting control of companies via minority stakes.
Vivendi itself is a case in point.
Bollore initially received a 4.4 percent stake in the media
group in exchange for the sale of the two TV channels he had
created to Vivendi's pay-TV arm Canal Plus. He has since built
that stake up to over 15 percent.
He is Vivendi's biggest shareholder and its chairman. With
his wealth of business success and political contacts, he is the
undisputed kingpin.
Corporate raids might be resented by those who lose power,
but they are a perfectly legitimate part of business, said
Colette Neuville, who is the head of a French association that
champions the interests of small shareholders and has known
Bollore for over a decade.
She is also a member of the ethics committee for the Canal
Plus channel.
"Bollore has shown his capacity to turn businesses around
and he's playing by the rules," she told Reuters in an
interview. "If you want no risk of being taken over, don't list
your shares on a financial market."
Bollore has hired and fired top management and imposed his
vision of turning Vivendi into a European media powerhouse - a
reversal of its previous course of focusing on core assets - and
taken key strategic decisions, including the company's big bet
on Telecom Italia.
Vivendi initially acquired just 1.9 percent of the Italian
telecoms firm in June last year. In under a year it had
increased that to almost 25 percent, making it the biggest
investor and giving it effective control.
It pushed for the resignation of Telecom Italia's former CEO
Marco Patuano, who stepped down in March.
"As soon as he buys shares of a company, he tends to think
that it's badly managed," said a senior French banker who has
knowledge of Bollore's business dealings in Italy.
"He was absolutely convinced that Telecom Italia was a lame
duck and that everything needed to be changed."
COUNTDOWN
The dispute with the Berlusconis is not the first time
Bollore's business methods have tested personal relationships.
When his family conglomerate bought almost 9 percent of the
Bouygues construction group in 1997, he assured
company boss Martin Bouygues - his former school classmate - by
phone that it would be a friendly move and that he would support
Bouygues and not interfere with strategy.
A year later, he had about 13 percent and opposed a
strategic decision taken by Bouygues to diversify the activities
of the group into telecoms. "Bollore took me for an idiot,"
Bouygues told a French magazine in 2013. "He fooled, deceived
and humiliated me. I'll never forget it."
In a rare reversal, Bollore backed off from the
confrontation and sold all his Bouygues shares in 1998 following
a big backlash by supporters of his rival industrialist both
inside and outside the Bouygues group.
He defended his dispute with the Bouygues boss by saying he
had no choice but to speak out against the telecoms strategy
because he believed it would damage the company's finances.
Two decades on, and several deals later - including raids on
the likes of advertising firm Havas and shipowner
Delmas-Vieljeux - Bollore's appetite appears undiminished. As
well as the proposed Mediaset deal, he has set its sights on the
video games market - in a tussle that might be closely watched
by the Berlusconis.
Vivendi took over mobile games maker Gameloft in June and
has built up a 22 percent stake in its bigger sister company
Ubisoft. Both companies were founded by the Guillemot
family, which considers the move on Ubisoft to be hostile and
has refused to allow Vivendi board representation.
Vivendi has said it does not intend to launch a takeover bid
for Ubisoft, saying it wants to collaborate with the existing
management so that synergies can be found with Gameloft.
"I don't believe the synergy argument," said Vikram Kumar, a
hedge fund manager at London-based TT International, which owns
more than 1 percent of Ubisoft shares. "If Vivendi wants to get
the hands on the company, it has to be a purely financially
based outcome."
Ubisoft declined to comment for this story.
Even though he has assembled an empire that stretches from
Dakar to Dunkirk, and amassed an estimated net worth of more
than $5 billion, Bollore is unlikely to disappear into
retirement any time soon.
His publicly stated plan the idea is to hand over the
Bollore group to his four children in six years' time. He has
even set a countdown on his smartphone for Feb. 17, 2022, the
date that will mark the bicentenary of the family group and
supposedly end his career as pater familias for the company.
But not even his family is convinced.
"I don't believe one second in this countdown," his son
Yannick told French newspaper L'Opinion last month.
"The more the deadline approaches, the less he looks at it."
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
