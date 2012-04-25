UPDATE 1-Vivendi denies report it's considering a break-up

PARIS, April 25 Vivendi denied a media report on
Wednesday that said it was considering a reorganization that may
result in the break-up of Europe's largest telecoms and
entertainment group.
"Vivendi learned with stupefaction of the claims made by
Bloomberg in a story published tonight about its strategy," a
Vivendi spokesman said. "Vivendi vigorously denies all the
assertions in the story, which are unfounded and based on
anonymous sources."
Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday that the Paris-based
conglomerate was discussing the option of splitting into two
parts. One part would include Universal Music Group and video
game company Activision Blizzard, Bloomberg reported,
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The report said other options may include a partial or
complete spinoff of pay-TV operator Canal Plus.
Bloomberg spokesman Ty Trippet said the company stands by
its report.
Shares of Vivendi have fallen 16 percent since January
because its French telecom operator SFR, the company's cash cow,
has been hit hard by the arrival of a new ultra-low-cost mobile
competitor, leading it to predict lower profits in the coming
year.
Vivendi bought Vodafone's 44 percent stake in SFR
last April for $11.31 billion - or 7.95 billion euros, based on
the exchange rate at the time - effectively doubling its
exposure to French telecoms. Vivendi had hoped
the deal would help it reduce the longstanding conglomerate
discount of 15 percent to 20 percent that investors put on the
price of its stock because of its holding company structure, in
which its video game, telecoms, music, and pay TV businesses
have little in common.
Vivendi's difficulties were acknowledged by Vivendi Chairman
Jean-Rene Fourtou and Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy in their
annual letter to shareholders dated March 27.
The letter opened the door to speculation in the media and
among analysts that Vivendi might consider asset sales because
it said such moves were "not taboo" and the board regularly
reviewed the perimeter of the group.
"Should we keep the perimeter of the group as it is? Should
we sell assets or separate the group in two or three? These
questions are not taboo ... Your board is sensitive to these
strategic questions and studies them deeply."
Vivendi's growth comes from its video game unit, Activision
Blizzard, and its Brazilian fixed-line telecom unit GVT. It also
owns music giant Universal Music, French pay-TV channel Canal
Plus, and SFR.
"The creation of shareholder value is the basis of Vivendi's
strategy. It is in this spirit that the strategic decisions for
the future will be determined," the Vivendi spokesman said on
Wednesday.