BRIEF-Vivendi says will not get into a price war when Netflix arrives in France

Aug 28 Vivendi SA Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on conference call after Q2 results:

* Vivendi's French pay-tv unit Canal Plus will not get into a price war when Netflix Inc arrives in France in mid-September

* "We may make tactical moves or promotions but we are not going to get into price war with Netflix," said de Puyfontaine.
