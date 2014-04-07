版本:
BRIEF-Vivendi expects to be cash positive after closing SFR, Maroc Tel deals

PARIS, April 7 Vivendi SA : CFO Herve Philippe tells analysts: * Vivendi expects to be cash positive after closing of sfr and maroc telecom deals - CFO * Will probably announce 2013 dividend by end April - CFO * Hopes to close Maroc Telecom sale before AGM of June 24 * Exceptional dividend, share buybacks or both are among options Vivendi

will review when deciding on how to use some of sfr, maroc telecom

sale proceeds - CFO * The first use of the sfr sale proceeds will be to reduce vivendi's debt - CFO
