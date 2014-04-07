BRIEF-Vivendi expects to pay 2013 dividend at end of June or in early July

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
PARIS, April 7 Vivendi SA : CFO Herve Philippe tells analysts: * Expects to pay 2013 dividend at end of June or in early July - CFO * Does not expect any new offer for sfr unit - CFO
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
