BRIEF-Vivendi expects to pay 2013 dividend at end of June or in early July

PARIS, April 7 Vivendi SA : CFO Herve Philippe tells analysts: * Expects to pay 2013 dividend at end of June or in early July - CFO * Does not expect any new offer for sfr unit - CFO
