Vivendi chairman Fourtou could leave by summer 2014-source

PARIS, Sept 10 Vivendi Chairman
Jean-Rene Fourtou is expected to agree to step down by roughly
summer 2014 as part of a deal to resolve a boardroom crisis with
largest shareholder Vincent Bollore, said a person familiar with
the situation.
Fourtou's role will be discussed at a Vivendi board meeting
on Wednesday so it has yet to be finalised, the person said.
Bollore on Tuesday also moved to calm the tussle for
influence at Vivendi by saying in a statement that he was not
seeking the chief executive job at the group. The conflict
between the two men was sparked when Bollore disagreed on the
ongoing search for a new CEO for Vivendi, sources earlier told
Reuters.
Fourtou, who saved Vivendi from bankruptcy in 2002, has been
leading a major restructuring and asset sale programme to
reshape Vivendi since spring of 2012, although he is not
officially CEO.
Jean-Francois Dubos, a veteran executive, is the chief
executive of Vivendi's management board, its equivalent of the
CEO post.