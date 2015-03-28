Vivendi, U.S. activist investor trade barbs over proceeds payout bid

PARIS, March 28 Tension is heating up over a U.S. activist hedge fund's bid for a larger payout from Vivendi , with the French group warning the fund it could be in breach of the law and the fund replying it feels Vivendi is attempting to intimidate it.

P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM), which says it owns 0.8 percent of Vivendi, has called on other minority shareholders to join its campaign for a 9 billion euro payout, while also urging the company to consider spinning off its Universal Music Group.

But Vivendi says if it joins forces with others, PSAM could be in breach of French law, which it says bans foreign ownership of more than 20 percent in the firm.

"Insofar as it would appear that your direct or indirect share ownership, together with that of third parties with whom you might join forces, could surpass the 20 percent threshold, this could be seriously prejudicial to the company," Vivendi said in a letter on Friday.

"We would be forced to promptly bring legal action against you," it added, saying a first estimate shows it could seek damages reaching 5-9 billion euros.

The hedge fund's campaign is the first serious challenge to the authority of Vincent Bollore, the company's chairman and biggest shareholder with an 8 percent stake.

PSAM responded to Vivendi's letter saying: "Now, as a result of our decision to propose two resolutions to shareholders, we have received a letter whose purpose seems to be to intimidate us. We consider this behaviour totally unacceptable."

Vivendi has said it plans to return 5.7 billion euros to shareholders by 2017, while keeping back more cash to invest in future growth and acquisitions.

But PSAM has proposed two resolutions that would require Vivendi to make the larger payout from its cash pile, amassed through the sale of four of its six businesses.

Vivendi confirmed it had received the proposed resolutions and recommended that shareholders reject them at the company's April 17 annual meeting - along with a third proposal, from another investor, to opt out of double voting rights for long-term investors.

In its response to Vivendi's letter, PSAM said Vivendi should publish the details of foreign ownership of the company and is asking whether the French group has sent the same letter to other shareholders.

It also says some of what Vivendi said in the letter is at best gratuitous.

Vivendi was not immediately available for comment on PSAM's response. (Writing by Ingrid Melander, editing by David Evans)